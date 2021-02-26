Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,203 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 610,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $50,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 109,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1,256.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 103,007 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 76.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 58.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 57,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of ENS opened at $89.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day moving average of $79.38. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $96.04.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.