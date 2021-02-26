Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,912 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Kimberly-Clark worth $58,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,540 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,969 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,131,000 after acquiring an additional 813,970 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,605,000 after buying an additional 703,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $54,341,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

NYSE:KMB opened at $130.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.12 and a 200-day moving average of $141.04. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

