Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 72,734 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,038,587 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 72,734 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $56,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Iowa State Bank grew its position in Twitter by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Twitter by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Twitter by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Twitter by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $675,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $335,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,835 shares of company stock worth $3,739,026 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $74.59 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of -54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.22.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.