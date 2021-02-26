Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,769 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $47,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 80.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

GIS stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.