Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.1% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,057.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,238.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,206.03.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Guggenheim increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

