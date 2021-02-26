Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,059 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,187,161. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

