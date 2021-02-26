Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,582,000 after purchasing an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,560,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,701,000 after purchasing an additional 406,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 539,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,424,000 after purchasing an additional 290,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.42. 22,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,463. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,028.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

