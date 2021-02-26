Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 335 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,102,000 after acquiring an additional 352,270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 821,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,909,000 after acquiring an additional 35,728 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,485,000 after acquiring an additional 49,842 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,244,000 after acquiring an additional 109,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIA traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.39. 931,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,027. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $320.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.36.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

