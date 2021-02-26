Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,383,000 after acquiring an additional 109,573 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,728,000 after acquiring an additional 68,297 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Five Below by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,834,000 after acquiring an additional 71,722 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,009,000 after acquiring an additional 137,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Five Below by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after acquiring an additional 131,324 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Citigroup cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.04.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,590.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $186.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.71. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $198.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

