Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,378 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in FedEx by 227.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $254.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.76. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The firm has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.64.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

