Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after buying an additional 1,046,315 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $62,945,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 372,922 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $12,508,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after buying an additional 185,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $2,670,964.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,521,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,139,002.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $304,320.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,914 shares of company stock valued at $20,634,901. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $82.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -97.86 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.22. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

