Profund Advisors LLC Sells 446 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 301.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in The AES by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in The AES by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The AES alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.