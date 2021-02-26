Profund Advisors LLC Sells 569 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME stock opened at $204.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.62. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,199.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,559 shares of company stock worth $6,168,316 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.76.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

