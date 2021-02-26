Profund Advisors LLC Sells 8,901 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,901 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GFI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.51.

NYSE:GFI opened at $8.50 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2183 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

