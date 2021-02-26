Profund Advisors LLC Sells 932 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,177,000 after purchasing an additional 248,705 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,187,000 after purchasing an additional 661,231 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 579,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,609,000 after purchasing an additional 68,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 408,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 76,481 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $213.03 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

In other news, EVP James D. King sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $369,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,250 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,830 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

