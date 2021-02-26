ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 27,204 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,204 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,775,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,710,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,177,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,928,000 after acquiring an additional 46,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,086,000 after acquiring an additional 102,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 30.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,640,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,089,000 after acquiring an additional 385,152 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $325,488.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PLOW opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $158.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.87 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLOW. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

