ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.46.

SBAC opened at $256.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,710.02 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

