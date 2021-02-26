ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 20,084 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,084 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,637 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $19,593,627.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 441,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,054,334.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 643,604 shares of company stock valued at $28,348,245. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

