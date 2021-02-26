Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

PB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.70.

PB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,092. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after purchasing an additional 428,855 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,139,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,894,000 after buying an additional 44,335 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,009,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,165,000 after buying an additional 88,593 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,870,000 after purchasing an additional 109,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

