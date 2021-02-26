Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) PT Raised to $79.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

PB opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,301,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

