Proton (XPR) Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Proton has a market cap of $24.68 million and $456,062.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00053384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.68 or 0.00704397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00029901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00033841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00059496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00040562 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,413,649,131 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817.

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

