Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Chardan Capital

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price objective lowered by Chardan Capital from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRVB has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.80.

NASDAQ:PRVB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 24,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,210. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 3.34.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 157.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Provention Bio by 96.3% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Provention Bio by 66.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Provention Bio by 592.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Provention Bio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

