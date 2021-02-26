PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,608 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,459,000 after purchasing an additional 73,730 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,567,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 376,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $21,253,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,181,497. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $28,821.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 679,554 shares of company stock valued at $41,943,715. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $55.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.14). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

