Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel alerts:

NILSY opened at $31.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.