Public Mint (MINT) Market Cap Tops $18.69 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $18.69 million and approximately $36.16 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00049592 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001423 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

