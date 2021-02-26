Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.43. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS.

NYSE:PEG opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average of $56.81.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.