Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEG. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.73.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $54.95. 43,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

