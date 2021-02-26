PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $46.16, but opened at $55.50. PubMatic shares last traded at $55.65, with a volume of 9,682 shares.

The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 130,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,614,680.00. Also, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $19,504,820.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,140,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,819,500 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $693,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,096,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,969,000.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.58.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

