Puma’s (PMMAF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMMAF opened at $102.01 on Thursday. Puma has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $116.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.00.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

