Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Astronics Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Astronics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Astronics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATRO. CJS Securities upgraded Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Astronics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Astronics stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $502.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. Astronics has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $22.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Astronics by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Astronics by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 180,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Astronics by 16.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 98,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Astronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Astronics in the third quarter worth $309,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

