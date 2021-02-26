Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Koppers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

KOP has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

KOP stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. Koppers has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $37.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Koppers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Koppers by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Koppers by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

