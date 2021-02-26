Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Lowered by Truist Securiti

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CVS Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average of $66.30. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after buying an additional 3,127,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVS Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,407,000 after purchasing an additional 309,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.