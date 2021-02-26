Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Cut by Analyst

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Independence Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 21st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IRT. BTIG Research began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

