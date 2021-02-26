Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Boosted by Analyst

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.55). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $226.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.79. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -97.52 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $239.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

