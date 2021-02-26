Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRO. Barclays upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

MRO opened at $11.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,113 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,846,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after buying an additional 61,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,420,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,441,000 after buying an additional 656,698 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after buying an additional 401,465 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

