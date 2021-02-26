Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

NYSE OXY opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $36.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 2.76%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.