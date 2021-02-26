Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Snap’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.06.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

