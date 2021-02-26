Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Increased by Analyst

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.31.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $219.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of -153.53 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,439 shares of company stock worth $60,410,155 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,556,000 after purchasing an additional 137,834 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,510,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

