Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Aaron’s in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13. The Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 1,521.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the third quarter worth about $215,000.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

