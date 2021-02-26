Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meridian Bioscience in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VIVO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meridian Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $936.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 26,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $789,095.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,667.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mccune Jr. Rice sold 16,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $464,076.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,859,064. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,984,000 after buying an additional 118,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,747,000 after buying an additional 44,356 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,545,000 after buying an additional 387,466 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after buying an additional 349,259 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 581,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

