Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for BGC Partners, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BGC Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BGC Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 129,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BGC Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 708,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.