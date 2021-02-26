Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Increased by Truist Securiti

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s FY2023 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

CBRL has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $154.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $163.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.77 and a 200-day moving average of $131.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

