Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Deere & Company Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Deere & Company in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.77. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s FY2021 earnings at $15.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.70 EPS.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $287.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.95.

DE opened at $348.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.55. The company has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $353.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,679,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.