Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Truist raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.66.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $425.21 million, a P/E ratio of -21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

