Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for MSCI Inc. Raised by Northcoast Research (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MSCI in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSCI. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.17.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $406.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $455.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $423.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.34.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of MSCI by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

