Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Reduced by Barrington Research (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.00.

RBA stock opened at C$69.08 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of C$37.76 and a 12-month high of C$101.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$76.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The stock has a market cap of C$7.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.