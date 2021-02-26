Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Position Cut by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,298,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Q2 by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 46,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 31,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,873,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.31.

Q2 stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $128,239.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,132,019.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 30,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $3,411,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at $31,792,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,850 shares of company stock worth $22,970,117. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.