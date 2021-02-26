Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB raised Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$97.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark upped their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$107.68.

TSE:BMO opened at C$105.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$68.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.88. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$55.76 and a twelve month high of C$108.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$98.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$89.27.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.82 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

