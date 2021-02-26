Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Issued By KeyCorp

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

Shares of CDEV opened at $3.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 6.82. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

