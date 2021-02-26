Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. Lifted by B. Riley (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SOI. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

NYSE:SOI opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 107,721 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,498,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 499,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,136,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 755,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

